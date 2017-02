NEW YORK, March 5 Cash gasoline in the Midwest Chicago market rallied in afternoon trading on Monday after Enbridge Inc said a major crude oil pipeline would be shut until later in the week, Midwest traders said.

Chicago cycle 2 gasoline rose 8.00 cents a gallon to 22.50/21.50 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.

Differentials were unchanged in earlier trading due to high inventories in the region.