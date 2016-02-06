FEATURE-In February, Chicago goes crazy for 'paczki' as donuts go gourmet

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 6 Chicagoans this month are less
obsessed with badmouthing Mayor Rahm Emanuel or worries about
their sports teams, and more focused on finding the perfect
"paczki," a rich, Polish, donut-type dessert that's taking the
high-end dessert market by storm.
Long a staple treat preceding the Catholic fasting period of
Lent, the pastries, a no-hole, denser and richer version of the
donut, have exploded in popularity in recent years far beyond
Chicago's large Polish community to a growing number of
high-end, specialty donut shops, bakers and food experts say.
These gourmet bakeries, with names like "Glazed and
Infused," are experimenting with new paczki varieties - using
key lime pie, jelly made with blood oranges, or white chocolate
in place of more traditional plum and rose jelly fillings.
"It's really big this year," said Rebecca Skoch, a food and
beverage consultant who organizes the annual "Donut Fest."
"Chicago has a great mix of bakers that do classic donuts and
newer, avant garde places that aren't afraid to experiment."
Skoch said Chicago is a leader in the gourmet donut trend
nationwide, ahead of New York and Portland, so it makes sense
that new shops want to take on a local favorite.
Paczki (pronounced "ponchkey" for several and "ponchek" for
one), also popular in other Midwest cities like Detroit and
Cleveland, differ from North American bismarcks in having an
especially rich dough, with eggs, butter, alcohol and sometimes
milk.
The dense deep-fried pastries, which do not flatten as they
are eaten, date back to the Middle Ages, when people tried to
use up ingredients that are avoided during Lent.
PRE-LENT INDULGENCE
With Lent starting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, this year, pastry
shops are expecting big business leading up to it.
"People cut back on Wednesday, so Tuesday's a fun day," said
Mark Tormey, co-owner of Do-Rite Donuts, which is offering
Nutella-filled and key lime pie paczki with a sugary graham
cracker topping.
Firecakes Donuts, in the wealthy Lincoln Park and River
North neighborhoods, expanded its paczki line this February with
chocolate custard and Meyer lemon, along with raspberry and
blood orange jelly.
"We try to keep the integrity but make it memorable,
interesting," said Firecakes owner Jonathan Fox.
Though the newer specialty donut shops have been expanding
their production and varieties, the big Chicago paczki sellers
continue to be European-style bakeries, like Delightful
Pastries, which has made them year-round for 18 years.
Delightful's owner Dobra Bielinski expects to sell 50,000
for the season, and demand has soared with greater awareness of
"Paczki Day" celebrated on the Thursday or Tuesday before Lent.
Delightful's varieties include "drunken paczki," like vodka
with custard and whiskey with chocolate cream.
In a back room at Delightful's northwest side shop last
Wednesday, six workers were busy mixing, kneading and rolling
the creamy dough into balls.
"It's nothing but paczki back there," said counter worker
Maggie Giza. "It's insane."
(Editing by Ben Klayman and Bernadette Baum)