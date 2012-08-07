S&P cuts Chicago Board of Education GO rating to A+

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
Aug 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday downgraded the Chicago Board of Education's general obligation rating to A-plus from AA-minus, citing the use of reserve funds to help balance its fiscal 2013 budget and other fiscal problems.
"The downgrade reflects the board's budgeting of all of its unreserved operating reserves in its proposed 2013 budget and the challenges the board faces to return to balanced operations and maintain adequate reserves amid the state's fiscal woes, rising pension payments, and higher costs associated with a longer school day," S&P analyst John Kenward said in a statement.
* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
* Cotiviti announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations excluding items