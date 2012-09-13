Wealthy base helps Emanuel take on Chicago teachers union

* Donors to Emanuel's 2011 campaign included Republicans
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
received far more money in campaign donations from wealthy
financiers and entrepreneurs backing school reform than from
unions, leaving him freer to confront the city's teachers than
some fellow Democrats, an examination of donations to his 2011
campaign shows.
The city's 29,000 teachers have been on strike since Monday,
halting classes in the country's third-largest school district,
over contract negotiations that are snagged on job security and
Emanuel's plan to rate teachers based on students' standardized
test scores.
Emanuel, a former congressman and top White House aide to
President Barack Obama, raised $14.3 million for his mayoral bid
in 2011. He easily fended off five poorly funded candidates for
mayor.
Donations to Emanuel from the labor movement, closely allied
with Democrats since the National Labor Relations Act was passed
in 1935, were few and far between, a review of filings with the
Illinois Board of Elections showed.
"Urban Democrats have historically been closely linked with
the unions, but Emanuel comes from a different place with a very
different base," said Harley Shaiken, University of California,
Berkeley, labor professor. "He views the unions through a
different lens and is simply not that beholden to them."
Emanuel did not receive any money from the Chicago Teachers
Union in his mayoral run, and the union was openly hostile to
his bid. Most city unions backed Democratic rivals Gery Chico
and Miguel del Valle.
Emanuel in fact has built a strong base of donors outside
the labor movement, including corporate and cultural icons and
even some prominent Republicans. He received a $50,000 donation
from real estate magnate Donald Trump, who flirted with a bid
for the Republican presidential nomination, a disclosure to the
elections board showed.
He also received a $50,000 donation from deceased Apple
founder Steve Jobs, whose widow Laurene Powell Jobs has actively
supported education reform.
Emanuel has enjoyed substantial support from wealthy backers
of the national education reform movement, which aims to
transform public schools -- in part by weakening teacher unions.
ISSUES AT HEART OF STRIKE
The reform movement's agenda includes rating educators in
part by their students' test scores and weakening job
protections such as tenure and seniority. Those are the very
issues that prompted the teacher strike in Chicago now in its
fourth day.
Some of Emanuel's major donors also gave generously to Stand
for Children IL PAC, the statewide political action committee of
the education reform group Stand for Children.
Stand for Children lobbied for an Illinois state law passed
in 2011 that overhauled policies on teacher tenure, hiring, the
length of the school day and year and teacher evaluations. Mayor
Emanuel's allies in the Chicago school district have cited that
law in explaining why they feel they must stand their ground
against the teachers' union.
According to the regulatory filings, common donors to the
Stand for Children PAC -- which raised nearly $4 million in the
last four months of 2010 -- and to the Emanuel campaign include
Kenneth Griffin, the founder and chief executive of hedge fund
Citadel, and Paul Finnegan, a co-chief executive of private
equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners.
Other common donors include members of the Pritzker family,
one of Chicago's most prominent business families, and the well
known Crown family of Chicago, who have a long history of
philanthropy.
Some striking teachers have carried signs mocking Penny
Pritzker, an executive of the family conglomerate and one of
President Barack Obama's biggest Democratic fundraisers.
Stand for Children Chicago director Juan Jose Gonzalez said
many of its donors give generously to various groups and not too
much should be read into the same names appearing on its PAC
filings and those of Emanuel.
"I would say that Emanuel backs our position and is
supportive of our agenda," he said.
But the similarities between the donations to Emanuel and
Stand for Children were not lost on the Chicago Teachers Union,
which highlighted them during the 2011 election campaign and
called the group an "out-of-state organization responsible for
the latest legislative attacks" on the union.
Other education reform groups have made it their mission to
provide financial cover for Democratic politicians willing to
buck teachers unions and push big changes to public schools.
They include Democrats for Education Reform, a coalition of
wealthy financiers and entrepreneurs, and StudentsFirst, which
is run by Michelle Rhee, the former chancellor of the Washington
D.C. public schools.
The groups have directed donations to, or made independent
expenditures to, political candidates in several states,
including California, Florida and Michigan.
Rebeca Nieves Huffman, who runs the Illinois branch of
Democrats for Education Reform, said donors will "absolutely" be
watching to see whether Emanuel can hold his own against the
union.
"One of the things that's very attractive for us is here's a
Democratic mayor with a very bold education reform agenda,"
Huffman added.