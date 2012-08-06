UPDATE 1-Fitch revises Chicago Board of Ed outlook to negative

CHICAGO Aug 6 Fitch Ratings on Monday revised
the outlook on the Chicago Board of Education's A-plus general
obligation rating to negative from stable, citing escalating
pension costs and a contentious relationship with labor unions.
"Fitch recognizes the district's history of effectively
addressing budgetary gaps but believes the upcoming combination
of pressures is exceptionally difficult," the credit ratings
agency said in a statement.
Fitch, which rates $5.6 billion of the school system's GO
debt, said its already weak pension funded ratios had been
further weakened by payment deferrals in recent years.
The Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. school
system, unveiled a $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget last month
that cuts spending, levies property taxes at a maximum rate and
drains a fund balance to tackle a $665 million deficit.
The district's teachers have voted to authorize a strike if
ongoing contract negotiations falter.
Fitch said the district's high level of discord with its
teachers' union would make "the competing goals of managing
expenses and improving educational standards difficult to
achieve."
The district plans to sell later this month $500 million of
GO bonds.
In July, Moody's Investors Service cut the school system's
rating to A1 from Aa3 and revised the outlook to negative from
stable, citing mounting budgetary pressures.