RPT-NEWSMAKER-The firebrand leading Chicago's striking teachers

By James B. Kelleher
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Karen Lewis, the fiery, frumpy
former teacher leading striking Chicago teachers, has carefully
built support for her cause of challenging education orthodoxy
through community organizing in poor neighborhoods of the inner
city.
Critics call her a throwback to the blustering,
confrontational union bosses of the past. School district and
union officials have said she was spoiling for a bare-knuckled
fight in a town with a long history of union activism.
" Lewis represents the type of figure in the labor movement
whose time may have passed -- the type of leader who went right
to the wall and called a strike instead of sitting down to
thrash out all the issues," said Dennis Judd, a political
science professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
"Calling a strike may be enough to carry the day this time, but
long term I don't think it's a winning strategy."
Randi Weingarten, president of the affiliated American
Federation of Teachers who says she is actively involved in the
Chicago negotiations, welcomes that feistiness. "There's a big
tent in the AFT -- lots of different approaches." Lewis is "one
of my leaders. She's in a very challenging situation and she
deeply, deeply cares about the kids she has taught and the
people she represents."
The Chicago Teachers Union president, who jokes about
bulking large and once hoped to be a standup comedian, appears
to enjoy taunting adversary Rahm Emanuel, the tightly wound,
politically ambitious mayor of Chicago. Famous for his volcanic
temper, she has said Emanuel used the "F" word in a private
meeting. Lewis stood her ground.
At a Labor Day rally earlier this year, Lewis called Emanuel
a liar for having denied saying that the city should not spend
money on the bottom quarter of public school students. (The
mayor said he never made the remark.) She also called him a
bully, a charge that has followed him since his days in the
White House.
During the contract talks she has exasperated veteran
negotiators by showing up late and leaving during the talks to
rally and encourage teachers on the picket line, who have
greeted her with thunderous applause.
Their dispute has "clear national ramifications," says
Weingarten. "Teachers feel beaten down ... because of austerity,
because of test- rather than teacher-driven policies, because of
a spike in poverty, because of the demand on them to do more
with less." When they can't, they bear the blame. "That's what's
created all the frustration that you hear on the picket line."
A Chicago native, Lewis has street credibility, having
attended local public schools herself, unlike her key
negotiating opponents who all attended private high schools or
are not from Chicago. She is enormously popular with the union's
rank and file. Her motion to strike garnered nearly 90 percent
of the vote in June.
Lewis was a chemistry teacher at King College Prep High
School, a selective enrollment high school on the city's South
Side near where President Barack Obama owns a home. Married to
another Chicago public school teacher, she first joined a small
group of Chicago Teachers Union dissidents frustrated by the
union's acquiescence in policies they believed were misguided.
They founded the Caucus of Rank-and-File Educators (CORE) in
2008 and began building a union within the union.
The members of CORE argued that the push to transform
poor-performing schools by firing staff and turning their
management over to private operators in so-called charter
schools was part of a broader corporate takeover of U.S. public
education.
"Their campaign platform was about exposing the realities
that teachers knew were true but thought they were powerless to
change," said Kevin Kumashiro, a member of the Chicagoland
Researchers and Advocates for Transformative Education group.
Those realities in Chicago include children walking to
school through neighborhoods full of gang violence, poverty and
parents just trying to survive day-to-day. Lewis champions
giving more resources to such schools to lift them up rather
than closing them and opening new non-union charter schools.
Chicago's 402,000 public school students are 42.7 percent
African-American, 43.7 percent Latino and only 8.5 percent
white, according to school district figures.
To Lewis, racial and gender identity matter. Being the only
African-American woman in her graduating class at Dartmouth in
1974 was "a really awful experience," she told Chicago magazine
in an interview last year.
CORE built ties with community groups and parents in
Chicago's toughest neighborhoods, where two decades of reforms
championed by Republicans and Democrats alike had failed to
close the racial gap in student achievement levels.
The group argued that the school closings demanded by
education reformers tore apart already disadvantaged
neighborhoods and reflected a broader public disinvestment in
communities of color.
CORE also challenged the policies of Arne Duncan, a former
Chicago schools chief now President Barack Obama's Education
Secretary, who championed charter schools, which are publicly
funded but non-union and run by philanthropists and private
groups. They account for 12 percent of Chicago students.
In June 2010, CORE, with Lewis at its head, won a bitterly
contested fight for control of the union, pledging to resist the
city's education reform agenda. Her opponents warned she would
lead the union into a strike.
Weingarten blames the strike on a poisonous atmosphere
created by years of efforts by successive mayors to remake the
Chicago public schools and impose one overhaul after another on
teachers.
"They've had 15 years of mayoral control, 15 years of the
top-down, test-based approaches that all the nouveau reformers
think is what helps public education," she says. In other
cities, unions have come to agreements with administrators and
political leaders because a more cooperative and collegial tone
was set from the beginning.
"The rest of organized labor has a lot to learn" from
Lewis's coalition building, said Amisha Patel, the director of
the Grassroots Collaborative, made up of nearly a dozen
nonprofit groups that work with disadvantaged populations in the
city.
"The way you build power and move forward is by building
partnerships with community organizations and allies and
community residents and parents and by being clear about where
you're trying to move," he said.
Next on Lewis's agenda is a plan to push legislation that
would replace the city's appointed school board with an elected
one. The current school board president, David Vitale, is the
former Chicago Board of Trade chief executive.
Her style of combat is unlikely to soften. During a speech
last fall in Seattle, Lewis shocked some when she mocked Duncan,
who has a lisp.
When a video of the speech surfaced, the union defended
Lewis, saying she was simply trying to "lighten the mood during
a long and serious discussion about the on-going campaign to
blame and vilify teachers for everything wrong with public
education."