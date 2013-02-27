CB&I fourth-quarter profit rises

Feb 27 Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, having just completed its $3 billion takeover of Shaw Group Inc, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits on Wednesday, helped by new projects.

The engineering firm had income of $89.6 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, compared with income of $70.5 million, or 70 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.