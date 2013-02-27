CB&I fourth-quarter profit rises

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, having just completed its $3 billion takeover of Shaw Group Inc, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits on Wednesday, helped by new projects.
The engineering firm had income of $89.6 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, compared with income of $70.5 million, or 70 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)