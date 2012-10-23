版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:16 BJT

Engineering company CB&I reports rise in Q3 profit

Oct 23 Chicago Bridge & Iron Co reported on Tuesday a rise in quarterly profit, but a decline in its backlog of work, as the engineering company tries to complete its agreed takeover of rival Shaw Group by early next year.

Net income rose to $80.2 million, or 82 cents per share, from $72.2 million, or 72 cents per share, a year before. Revenue grew 15 percent to $1.45 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐