UPDATE 1-Barington Capital launches proxy fight against U.S. retailer Chico's - source

By Michael Flaherty
May 23 Barington Capital has nominated two
directors to join the board of Chico's FAS Inc's, in a
proxy fight that targets high expenses and weak stock returns at
the women's apparel retailer, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
Chico's Chief Executive Officer Shelley Broader took up her
position in December, after top roles at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
. Barington is not seeking her ouster nor does the fund
want the company to seek a sale, according to the person.
Barington believes Chico's spends too much on advertising
and on headquarter-level expenses, said the person familiar with
the matter, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the
discussions.
Chico's targets women over the age of 35 with its three
brands: Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma Intimates.
The company reported a fourth-quarter loss in February, and said
it anticipates flat-to-slightly negative comparable sales for
fiscal 2016.
The company's shares closed at $10.90 on Monday, nearly 40
percent below where they traded a year ago.
Barington owns $10.5 million worth of Chico's shares, or 1.4
percent of the company, according to its last quarterly filing.
Another activist investor, Blue Harbour, owns 3 percent of the
company, making it Chico's sixth-largest shareholder, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Chico's did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Barington declined to comment.
The retailer's annual meeting is scheduled for July 21. If
Barington and Chico's can not reach an agreement before that,
the fate of the hedge fund's two board nominees will go to a
shareholder vote.
One of the Barington nominees is said to be a former
high-ranking executive at department store chain Macy's Inc
, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first
reported news of the proxy fight.
Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc agreed in March to
give Barington the right to approve the appointment of an
independent director after months of pressure from the hedge
fund.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in BENGALURU; Editing by
Peter Cooney and Kenneth Maxwell)