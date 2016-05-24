Barington launches proxy fight against apparel retailer Chico's

May 24 Barington Capital said on Tuesday it
nominated two directors to the board of Chico's FAS Inc,
launching a proxy fight over expenses at the women's apparel
retailer.
Barington, which owns about 1.4 percent of Chico's FAS, said
the company "should reduce its substantial corporate overhead
and significantly decrease its advertising and other SG&A
expenses."
The activist investor has nominated its Chairman and Chief
Executive James Mitarotonda and industry veteran Janet Grove,
who served as vice chairman of department store operator Macy's
Inc from 2003 to 2011.
If Barington and Chico's FAS cannot reach an agreement on
the nominations before an annual meeting on July 21, the fate of
the nominees will go to a shareholder vote.
Barington said that if the company was "more effectively
managed" and expenses were reduced to levels comparable to its
peers, Chico's could more than double its earnings per share in
three years.
The Wall Street Journal reported news of the proxy fight on
Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)