Chico's hits back at Barington's claim it led progress at company

June 3 Chico's FAS Inc hit back at activist investor Barington Capital's claims of being behind the retailer's progress, saying its operating improvements began well before the hedge fund started "substantively engaging" with the company.

The women's apparel retailer said in a statement on Friday that its improvements began last year following the appointment of a new chief financial officer and accelerated after it named Shelley Broader as chief executive in December 2015.

Barington started engaging with Chico's in March this year and its earlier suggestions had been evaluated in a review by Broader, the retailer said.

The hedge fund, which holds a 1.5 percent stake in Chico's, said on Thursday that it wanted the retailer to slash selling, general and administrative costs by $100 million, improve merchandising and grow its Soma intimate apparel brand by 200-300 stores over the next five years.

Chico's has already identified potential cost savings of $65 million-$85 million annually as part of the review, the company said. It said "pursuing the bricks and mortar strategy" suggested by Barington would conflict with its "disciplined store growth plan," which includes closure of 170-175 underperforming stores through 2017.

Chico's also defended Broader's compensation, saying it was in line with those of her peers, was tied to performance and included equity components to align her interests with shareholders' interests.

Barington founder James Mitarotonda had said Broader's $13.5 million package was nearly twice as large as what some rival CEOs earned and a bulk of it was not tied to performance goals.

Chico's also dismissed Mitarotonda's claims that Bonnie Brooks was nominated for board slate because she was friends with Broader.

Mitarotonda is one of the two nominees put up by Barington for Chico's board.

Brooks and Bill Simon - the other independent director nominee - were selected for their skills and expertise, "not the relationships they have or don't have with members of the company's leadership team," Chico's said.

The company said that Mitarotonda's claim that Brooks, the vice chairman of Hudson's Bay Co, might have a conflict of interest was not true as the two companies were not significant competitors. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)