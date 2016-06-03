Chico's hits back at Barington's claim it led progress at company

June 3 Chico's FAS Inc hit back at
activist investor Barington Capital's claims of being behind the
retailer's progress, saying its operating improvements began
well before the hedge fund started "substantively engaging" with
the company.
The women's apparel retailer said in a statement on Friday
that its improvements began last year following the appointment
of a new chief financial officer and accelerated after it named
Shelley Broader as chief executive in December 2015.
Barington started engaging with Chico's in March this year
and its earlier suggestions had been evaluated in a review by
Broader, the retailer said.
The hedge fund, which holds a 1.5 percent stake in Chico's,
said on Thursday that it wanted the retailer to slash selling,
general and administrative costs by $100 million, improve
merchandising and grow its Soma intimate apparel brand by
200-300 stores over the next five years.
Chico's has already identified potential cost savings of $65
million-$85 million annually as part of the review, the company
said. It said "pursuing the bricks and mortar strategy"
suggested by Barington would conflict with its "disciplined
store growth plan," which includes closure of 170-175
underperforming stores through 2017.
Chico's also defended Broader's compensation, saying it was
in line with those of her peers, was tied to performance and
included equity components to align her interests with
shareholders' interests.
Barington founder James Mitarotonda had said Broader's $13.5
million package was nearly twice as large as what some rival
CEOs earned and a bulk of it was not tied to performance goals.
Chico's also dismissed Mitarotonda's claims that Bonnie
Brooks was nominated for board slate because she was friends
with Broader.
Mitarotonda is one of the two nominees put up by Barington
for Chico's board.
Brooks and Bill Simon - the other independent director
nominee - were selected for their skills and expertise, "not the
relationships they have or don't have with members of the
company's leadership team," Chico's said.
The company said that Mitarotonda's claim that Brooks, the
vice chairman of Hudson's Bay Co, might have a conflict
of interest was not true as the two companies were not
significant competitors.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)