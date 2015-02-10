版本:
Sycamore in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS - WSJ

Feb 10 Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's shares were up 10 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

The private equity firm has been seeking funding to buy Chico's, the newspaper reported quoting one of the people. (on.wsj.com/17bKgSL)

There was no guarantee of a deal, or that another company would not buy Chico's instead, the WSJ said.

Sycamore declined to comment. Chico's FAS was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
