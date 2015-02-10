Sycamore in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS - WSJ

BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Feb 10 Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company's shares were up 10 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
The private equity firm has been seeking funding to buy Chico's, the newspaper reported quoting one of the people. (on.wsj.com/17bKgSL)
There was no guarantee of a deal, or that another company would not buy Chico's instead, the WSJ said.
Sycamore declined to comment. Chico's FAS was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction