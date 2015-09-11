Chico's in buyout talks with private equity firms-Bloomberg

Sept 11 Women's apparel maker Chico's FAS Inc
is considering selling itself after being approached by
private equity firms, including Sycamore Partners, Bloomberg
reported on Friday.
Sycamore has made an offer, while Chico's continues to be in
talks with other bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1NurmJl)
Reuters reported in February that Sycamore was in talks to
buy Chico's and was securing debt financing for a deal that
could reach $3 billion.
Chico's and Sycamore were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)