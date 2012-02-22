UPDATE 3-Chico's quarterly profit beats estimates; shares up

* Q4 EPS 15 cents vs est 11 cents

* Q4 SALES $569.2 mln vs est $546.7 mln

* More full-price selling at White House Black Market, Soma

* Shares up 12 percent before the bell

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Feb 22 Chico's FAS Inc reported a 21 percent rise in holiday quarter earnings that beat estimates, as strong demand for its pricier White House Black Market and Soma Intimates brands offset big discounts at its namesake division, sending its shares up 12 percent premarket.

The retailer, which like Ann Inc caters to women over 35, has benefited from increased traffic after redoing its clothing line, and as a result, Chico's forecast strong sales trends for this year.

For fiscal 2012, the Fort Myers, Florida-based retailer expects sales of about $2.5 billion, above market estimates.

Higher sales are often the result of discounting and can affect margins, however, Chico's saw its margins fall less than expected in the quarter.

Gross margins decreased to 52.3 percent from 53.2 percent a year ago. However, that was a smaller slide than what the company had forecast earlier.

"The company posted a surprisingly strong fourth quarter given the performance of other women's retailers like Christopher & Banks Corp and Ann Inc, as well as the performance of the women's apparel category at the department stores," Nomura analyst Paul Lejuez wrote in a note to clients.

In the fourth quarter that ended Jan. 28, Chico's earned $25.1 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $20.7 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 20 percent to $569.2 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 11 cents a share on sales of $546.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chico's shares were higher at $14.35 Wednesday in premarket trading from Tuesday's close of $12.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.