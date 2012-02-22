UPDATE 3-Chico's quarterly profit beats estimates; shares up

* Q4 EPS 15 cents vs est 11 cents
* Q4 SALES $569.2 mln vs est $546.7 mln
* More full-price selling at White House Black Market, Soma
* Shares up 12 percent before the bell
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Feb 22 Chico's FAS Inc reported a
21 percent rise in holiday quarter earnings that beat estimates,
as strong demand for its pricier White House Black Market and
Soma Intimates brands offset big discounts at its namesake
division, sending its shares up 12 percent premarket.
The retailer, which like Ann Inc caters to women
over 35, has benefited from increased traffic after redoing its
clothing line, and as a result, Chico's forecast strong sales
trends for this year.
For fiscal 2012, the Fort Myers, Florida-based retailer
expects sales of about $2.5 billion, above market estimates.
Higher sales are often the result of discounting and can
affect margins, however, Chico's saw its margins fall less than
expected in the quarter.
Gross margins decreased to 52.3 percent from 53.2 percent a
year ago. However, that was a smaller slide than what the
company had forecast earlier.
"The company posted a surprisingly strong fourth quarter
given the performance of other women's retailers like
Christopher & Banks Corp and Ann Inc, as well as the
performance of the women's apparel category at the department
stores," Nomura analyst Paul Lejuez wrote in a note to clients.
In the fourth quarter that ended Jan. 28, Chico's earned
$25.1 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $20.7
million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 20 percent to $569.2 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 11
cents a share on sales of $546.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chico's shares were higher at $14.35 Wednesday in premarket
trading from Tuesday's close of $12.81 on the New York Stock
Exchange.