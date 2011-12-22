UPDATE 1-Chieftain Metals signs purchase agreement with Royal Gold

Dec 22 Canadian junior miner Chieftain
Metals Inc said U.S. mining royalty company Royal Gold
Inc will pay it up to $60 million for rights
to buy a portion of gold and silver to be produced from its mine
in British Columbia.
Chieftain said it will receive an advance payment from Royal
Gold for $10 million upon closing of the deal and an additional
$50 million for building the Tulsequah Chief Polymetallic
project in north-western British Columbia.
The agreement will allow Royal Gold to buy, upon production
at the Tulsequah Chief mine, about 12.5 percent of payable gold
at $450 per ounce for the first 48,000 ounces delivered.
Thereafter, it could buy 7.5 percent of payable gold at $500
per ounce.
Royal Gold will also buy 22.5 percent of payable silver at
$5 per ounce for up to 2.8 million ounces, lowering it to 9.75
percent thereafter at $7.5 per ounce.
The Tulsequah Project consists of 38 mineral claims and
covers about 14,220 hectares of land.
In June, Chieftain had completed a preliminary economic
assessment for the project and found that the project can
produce about 6.28 million tonnes of mineable resource with an
average of 45,000 ounces of payable gold and 1.4 million ounces
of payable silver per annum.
Shares of Chieftain closed at C$3.90 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Monday.