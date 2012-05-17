UPDATE 2-Children's Place profit beats on cost cuts, shares rise

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 adj EPS $1.10 vs est. $1.05
* Q1 sales $438.5 mln vs est. $447.0 mln
* Sees Q2 adj loss/shr $0.65-$0.70 vs est. loss/shr $0.50
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $3.15-$3.30 vs prior view $3.10-$3.30
May 17 Children's Place Retail Stores Inc is cutting costs to prop up its profit, as the kids clothes seller discounts heavily to attract bargain-hungry shoppers in a highly competitive market.
Children's Place shares rose as much as 12 percent on Thursday as cost cuts drove a higher-than-expected quarterly profit at the company.
Kids clothing retailers, such as Children's Place, Gymboree and Carter's Inc, are offering promotions and steep discounts, to grab a bigger slice of the market as well as steer shoppers away from discounters like Target Corp.
Children's Place -- which has been selling its products at huge discounts to clear piled up merchandise -- reduced costs in its latest reported quarter by consolidating its U.S distribution centers from three to two, cutting jobs and stocking up prudently.
The company mainly targets value-conscious mothers from households with an annual income of about $70,000.
Separately, clothing and accessories retailer Buckle Inc also posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by better margins.
The cost cuts at Children's Place are expected to save an additional $9 million in the second half of this year, the company said.
However, Children's Place forecast a loss for the second quarter that was bigger than analysts were expecting, as rising product costs and discounting are likely to hurt its margins.
The company expects a second-quarter loss of 65 to 70 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter profit fell to $23.6 million, or 96 cents per share, from $26.1 m illion, or $1.10 per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $1.05 per share, helped by cost cuts.
Sales increased 2 percent to $438.5 million, but missed market expectations of $447.0 million. Comparable-store sales declined 0.7 percent.
Children's Place shares were up 7 percent at $47.46 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. Buckle shares rose as much as 9 percent to $45.24 on the New York Stock Exchange.
