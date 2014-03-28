版本:
Chile power company AES Gener to buy stake in Guacolda for $728 mln

SANTIAGO, March 28 Chilean energy company AES Gener SA said on Friday it will buy a 50 percent stake in Chile's Guacolda thermoelectric plant for $728 million.

Two of Guacolda's shareholders - industrial firm Empresas Copec and Inversiones Ultraterra - said in November they were each seeking to sell their respective 25 percent stakes in the roughly 608 megawatt complex. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by David Gregorio)
