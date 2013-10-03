Chile's AES Gener may tap debt markets as it seeks to expand

SANTIAGO Oct 3 Chilean energy firm AES Gener
said on Thursday it may look to issue debt in
international markets as it increases investment in its power
projects and seeks to expand into water desalination.
The company, whose projects include hydropower generator
Alto Maipo and coal-fired thermoelectric plant Cochrane, wants
to raise around $800 million overall.
Some $450 million of that will come from a capital raising,
which was approved by shareholders on Thursday, while the rest
would come from capital flow and a possible debt issue, the
company's general manager, Felipe Ceron, told the shareholders'
meeting.
Ceron also said the company, a locally listed unit of U.S.
power group AES, was considering expanding its business
into water desalination.
Mines in the arid north of Chile, the world's top copper
producer, need ever more water supply as traditional sources
such as rivers and aquifers run dry.
AES is already desalinating water for its own use in its
power plants, Ceron said.
"It's something that we've been looking at with a lot of
interest, we could do something. We have the plants by the sea,
we use sea water, we desalinate sea water and it could be an
additional business," he said.
The company was already talking to potential clients, he
said.