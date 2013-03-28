UPDATE 1-Chile AES Gener in loan deal of up to $1 bln for power project

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Syndicate of Japanese, Korean finance groups to give loan
* Cochrane a 532-MW, $1.350 bln coal-fired power project
* Power to go to mining companies in northern Chile
SANTIAGO, Chile, March 28 Chilean energy company AES Gener signed a deal on Thursday with a syndicate of Japanese and Korean financial institutions to take on a loan of up to $1.0 billion to build its Cochrane coal-fired thermoelectric plant.
Work on the 532 megawatt, $1.350 billion project in the mining-rich, power-hungry region of Antofagasta should start in coming days, AES Gener said in a statement to Chile's securities regulator.
"The (planned plant's) energy has been contracted in the long-term exclusively with mining companies and projects, including SQM and Sierra Gorda," AES Gener said.
SQM is a Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer while Sierra Gorda is a copper project owned by KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer.
Power-intensive miners in world No. 1 copper producer Chile are anxious about steep energy prices and setbacks in key projects, especially in the mineral-rich North.
Cochrane is 60 percent owned by a subsidiary of AES Gener , with the remainder in the hands of a unit of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.
AES Gener's shares gained 0.06 percent in morning trading, slightly underperforming a 0.20 percent increase on the broader IPSA stock index.
