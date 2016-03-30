Avianca holding off receiving new plane deliveries - president

BRIEF-HB Fuller Q4 shr $0.76
* 2017 capital expenditures planned at approximately $60 million
SANTIAGO, March 30 Avianca Holdings, one of Latin America's largest airlines, is delaying receiving a shipment of new planes as it seeks to ease its capital expenditure needs, its president told Reuters in an interview late Tuesday.
"The initial plan was to renew the entire fleet for 2024, starting in 2017," German Efromovich said during the FIDAE regional airshow in Santiago.
"What we're viewing now...is stretching the start of this process out to 2019-2020," he said. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Apple letter sets out pre-requisites for making iPhones there
Jan 18 The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project.