Chile Andina shareholders OK Coca Cola Polar buy

SANTIAGO, June 25 Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina's shareholders on Monday approved a planned purchase of soft drinks distributor Coca Cola Polar via a share swap to create one of the region's leading Coca-Cola distributors.

The firms announced in February they had agreed to merge.

