Chile Andina Q3 net profit tumbles 35 pct yr/yr

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
SANTIAGO, Nov 5 Financial results for Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina for the third quarter, as released in a statement on Monday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated). July-Sept 2012 July- Sept 2011 Net profit 12.891 19.932 Revenue 244.441 228.108 EPS (pesos): A-series shares 16.15 24.97 B-series shares 17.76 27.47
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.