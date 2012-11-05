版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 06:39 BJT

Chile Andina Q3 net profit tumbles 35 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, Nov 5 Financial results for Chilean
bottler Embotelladora Andina  for the third
quarter, as released in a statement on Monday (in billions of
pesos unless otherwise stated).

    
                 July-Sept 2012            July- Sept 2011  
 Net profit         12.891                    19.932   
 Revenue           244.441                   228.108 
 EPS (pesos):
 A-series shares    16.15                     24.97
 B-series shares    17.76                     27.47

