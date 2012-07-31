版本:
Chile bottler Andina Q2 net down 23.3 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, July 31 Financial results for Chile's Embotelladora Andina for the second quarter, as released in a statement on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).

April-June 2012 April-June 2011 Net profit 11.363 14.807 Revenue 234.470 209.281 EPS( series A , 14.24 18.55 pesos)

