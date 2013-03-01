Chile Embotelladora Andina's 2012 net profit drops 9.7 percent

UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
SANTIAGO, March 1 Chile's Embotelladora Andina, one of Latin America's largest Coca-Cola distributors, posted a 9.7 percent fall in 2012 net profit on higher financial costs, exchange rate adjustments and merger costs.
Net profit at Andina fell to 87.64 billion pesos ($183.1 million) last year, the company said late on Thursday night.
Andina's shareholders in June approved the planned purchase of soft drink distributor Coca Cola Polar via a share swap to create one of the region's leading Coca-Cola distributors.
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.