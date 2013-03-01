版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 19:26 BJT

Chile Embotelladora Andina's 2012 net profit drops 9.7 percent

SANTIAGO, March 1 Chile's Embotelladora Andina, one of Latin America's largest Coca-Cola distributors, posted a 9.7 percent fall in 2012 net profit on higher financial costs, exchange rate adjustments and merger costs.

Net profit at Andina fell to 87.64 billion pesos ($183.1 million) last year, the company said late on Thursday night.

Andina's shareholders in June approved the planned purchase of soft drink distributor Coca Cola Polar via a share swap to create one of the region's leading Coca-Cola distributors.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐