Chile Embotelladora Andina's 2012 net profit drops 9.7 percent

SANTIAGO, March 1 Chile's Embotelladora Andina, one of Latin America's largest Coca-Cola distributors, posted a 9.7 percent fall in 2012 net profit on higher financial costs, exchange rate adjustments and merger costs.

Net profit at Andina fell to 87.64 billion pesos ($183.1 million) last year, the company said late on Thursday night.

Andina's shareholders in June approved the planned purchase of soft drink distributor Coca Cola Polar via a share swap to create one of the region's leading Coca-Cola distributors.