Union at new Codelco mine ratifies 1-day strike

SANTIAGO, July 6 Workers at Codelco's [CODEL.UL] Andina copper mine in Chile have voted to ratify a company-wide, 24-hour strike for July 11 to protest the restructuring of the state miner, a union leader said on Wednesday.

Andina's workers join colleagues at Codelco's giant Chuquicamata copper mine and El Teniente deposit, who have already signed up for the strike.

Union workers at all of Codelco's six copper mines plus a refinery district are expected to approve the call for strike from union leaders. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Fabian Cambero)