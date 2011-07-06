版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 7日 星期四 00:58 BJT

Union at new Codelco mine ratifies 1-day strike

 SANTIAGO, July 6 Workers at Codelco's
[CODEL.UL] Andina copper mine in Chile have voted to ratify a
company-wide, 24-hour strike for July 11 to protest the
restructuring of the state miner, a union leader said on
Wednesday.
 Andina's workers join colleagues at Codelco's giant
Chuquicamata copper mine and El Teniente deposit, who have
already signed up for the strike.
 Union workers at all of Codelco's six copper mines plus a
refinery district are expected to approve the call for strike
from union leaders.
 (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Fabian Cambero)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐