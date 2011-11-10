RPT-UPDATE 5-Anglo snubs Codelco in Chile stake sale to Mitsubishi

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Anglo American sells Chile assets stake to Mitsubishi
* Chile Codelco says 49 pct stake option still valid
* Codelco secured $6.75 billion bridging loan in Oct
* Codelco CEO says could sue Anglo for damages
By Clara Ferreira-Marques, Alexandra Ulmer and Pablo
Garibian
LONDON/SANTIAGO/HONOLULU, Nov 9 Global miner
Anglo American said on Wednesday it sold a 24.5 percent
stake in its southern Chilean properties to Japan's Mitsubishi
Corp for $5.39 billion, defying plans by Chile state copper
giant Codelco to exercise an option to buy a major stake.
Codelco, the world's top copper producer, last
month announced it planned to use its option to buy a 49
percent stake in Anglo American Sur, paying billions of dollars
less than perceived market value.
But a defiant Codelco said later on Wednesday the sale did
not affect its right to buy a 49 percent stake and that it
could sue Anglo over the option, setting the stage for a
showdown with Anglo American, who said Codelco's potential
stake was now reduced to 24.5 percent.
Anglo's sale to Mitsubishi can be reversed and suing the
global miner for damages is an alternative, Codelco CEO Diego
Hernandez told Reuters in Honolulu. Hernandez said he was
surprised at what he saw as a risky move by Anglo American that
could not only sour relations with Codelco, but also hurt the
mining industry. He said he was leaving the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation summit in Hawaii early.
Codelco said in October it had secured a $6.75 billion
bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co to allow it to
exercise its option and had cautioned Anglo American it must
honor the option.
"This contract is made in Chile under Chilean law, not in
New York or London," Hernandez said. "And in Chile, a...contract
like this kind of option supposes good faith by both parties,
and I think that is what Anglo American has violated.
"Naturally the operation can be reversed, or you can sue
for damages, and in this case we are talking about significant
numbers," he added.
Experts believe global financial turbulence led Anglo to
underestimate the likelihood that Codelco would exercise its
option, having passed on it in 2008, market sources say.
Anglo's properties in southern Chile include the flagship
expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres
smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration
projects.
Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion to develop Los
Bronces.
"Anglo American has regularly reviewed its available
alternatives and, following a thorough assessment, and in the
interests of its shareholders, it entered into a process to
explore the potential value of the AAS assets through the
evaluation of a sale of a minority stake in AAS," Anglo
American said in a statement.
Following this transaction, Anglo American holds a 75.5
percent interest in AAS. It said the deal with Mitsubishi
valued Anglo American Sur at $22 billion.
Anglo said Mitsubishi paid in the form of a promissory note
and the deal was unconditional and compliant with its option
agreement with Codelco.
Anglo American could sell further stakes in its south
Chilean properties before January, when Codelco has the right
to exercise its option, the global miner's chief executive said
on Wednesday.
"We are free to sell any percentage of our shares in AAS at
any time. We evaluated and continue to evaluate various
alternatives," Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll said. Asked if
the miner could sell an additional stake before January,
Carroll said that was an alternative, but no decisions had been
made.
Carroll said proceeds from the $5.4 billion sale would go
towards funding its buyout of diamond producer De Beers and its
pipeline of projects. Anglo will pay the Chilean state $1
billion in taxes as a result of the deal.
She added Anglo had been in touch with the Chilean
government to inform them of the deal with Mitsubishi.
Codelco said it was ready to fight.
"If this sale (to Mitsubishi) is confirmed, it does not
affect Codelco's right over 49 percent of the shares of Anglo
American Sur," Codelco said in a statement. "Codelco will
exercise all the actions that are necessary to safeguard its
rights."
Chile's Larrain last month warned Anglo American not to
evade Codelco's planned purchase.
(Additional reporting by Pablo Garibian in Honolulu. Writing
by Simon Gardner; Editing by Matt Driskill)