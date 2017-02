SANTIAGO, Nov 17 Global miner Anglo American has mortgaged its future in Chile by selling part of a stake in its southern Chilean properties that Codelco wants to buy into, Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez said on Thursday.

Hernandez said he was open to unconditional talks with Anglo American ( AAL.L ) as Codelco and the London-listed miner gear up for a legal battle. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero)