TABLE-Codelco and Anglo American Sur copper output

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 Anglo American and copper giant Codelco [ CODEL.UL] e nded a bruising 10-month long dispute on Thursday, with the global miner agreeing to sell its Chilean rival a stake in its coveted south-central Chile properties at a discount.[ID :nL6E8JNGIT] The cash deal, worth more than $2.8 billion excluding land, will see Anglo reduce its ownership of its Anglo American Sur properties to 50.1 percent, as the miner and fellow shareholder Mitsubishi sell a combined 29.5 percent to Codelco and its financing partner, Japan's Mitsui & Co. Following is a table of Codelco's output per division, as well as that of Anglo American Sur (in '000 tonnes). ----------------------------------------- CODELCO 2011 2010 ----------------------------------------- CHUQUICAMATA 443 528 RADOMIRO TOMIC 470 375 SALVADOR 69 76 ANDINA 234 188 EL TENIENTE 400 404 EL ABRA (*) 61 71 GABY 118 117 --------------------------------------------- TOTAL (Ex El Abra) 1,735 1,689 ----------------------------------------- ANGLO AMERICAN SUR (total output) ----------------------------------------- LOS BRONCES 221.7 221 EL SOLDADO 46.9 40 CHAGRES SMELTER 138 137.9 ----------------------------------------- TOTAL (Ex Chagres) 268.7 261.8 Note: Information compiled from data of Chile's copper commission Cochilco, Codelco and Anglo American.