TABLE-Codelco and Anglo American Sur copper output

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 Anglo American and
copper giant Codelco [ CODEL.UL] e nded a bruising 10-month long
dispute on Thursday, with the global miner agreeing to sell its
Chilean rival a stake in its coveted south-central Chile
properties at a discount.[ID :nL6E8JNGIT]
The cash deal, worth more than $2.8 billion excluding land,
will see Anglo reduce its ownership of its Anglo American Sur
properties to 50.1 percent, as the miner and fellow shareholder
Mitsubishi sell a combined 29.5 percent to Codelco and
its financing partner, Japan's Mitsui & Co.
Following is a table of Codelco's output per division, as
well as that of Anglo American Sur (in '000 tonnes).
-----------------------------------------
CODELCO 2011 2010
-----------------------------------------
CHUQUICAMATA 443 528
RADOMIRO TOMIC 470 375
SALVADOR 69 76
ANDINA 234 188
EL TENIENTE 400 404
EL ABRA (*) 61 71
GABY 118 117
---------------------------------------------
TOTAL (Ex El Abra) 1,735 1,689
-----------------------------------------
ANGLO AMERICAN SUR (total output)
-----------------------------------------
LOS BRONCES 221.7 221
EL SOLDADO 46.9 40
CHAGRES SMELTER 138 137.9
-----------------------------------------
TOTAL (Ex Chagres) 268.7 261.8
Note: Information compiled from data of Chile's copper
commission Cochilco, Codelco and Anglo American.