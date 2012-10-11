版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Anglo's Los Bronces copper mine normal after Chile quake- union

SANTIAGO Oct 11 Global miner Anglo American Plc's Los Bronces copper mine is operating normally after a 5.5 magnitude quake hit central Chile on Thursday afternoon, a union leader told Reuters.

The U.S. Geological Survey had originally put the quake at 5.7 magnitude.

