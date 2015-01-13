Chile new car sales seen slumping further in 2015

SANTIAGO Jan 13 Sales of new cars in Chile are
forecast to slump over 18 percent in 2015, as economic growth
continues to sputter and confidence remains shaky, the national
industry body said on Tuesday.
After falling 11 percent in 2014 to some 338,000 units,
sales of cars are seen sliding further this year to around
275,000 units, ANAC, the national car association of Chile,
said.
Economic growth in the South American country slowed
dramatically in 2014, sparked initially by a fall in mining
investment but later spreading to the wider economy.
Car sales began falling in February, which ANAC attributed
to the slowdown, as well as to uncertainty created by an
ambitious new tax reform passed by the government last year.
Sales have also been affected by a depreciation in the value
of the peso compared to the dollar, which has driven up
the cost of imported goods. The peso weakened around 13 percent
in 2014 and is still on a downward trajectory.
Growth in Chile, the top copper exporter, is expected by
most forecasters to slowly begin picking up in 2015, but
consumer and business confidence is seen remaining weak, surveys
showed this week.
The top-selling car brands in Chile are GM's
Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Kia.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)