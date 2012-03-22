Banco de Chile holders OK reinvesting 30 pct 2011 net

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
SANTIAGO, March 22 Shareholders of Banco de Chile, the Andean nation's second-largest bank, approved a capital increase on Thursday via the reinvestment of 30 percent of the company's 2011 profit.
Banco de Chile, which is controlled by the local Luksic family and Citibank, increased its net profit 13.3 percent last year to $822 million due to a rise in interest payments.
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
CHICAGO, March 1 McDonald's Corp on Wednesday announced a push to embrace apps aimed at speeding up service at drive-thrus, which account for about 70 percent of its U.S. business, as the fast-food chain looks to woo back diners.
* Gazit-Globe Ltd and first capital realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares of first Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.