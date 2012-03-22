版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 23:13 BJT

Banco de Chile holders OK reinvesting 30 pct 2011 net

SANTIAGO, March 22 Shareholders of Banco de Chile, the Andean nation's second-largest bank, approved a capital increase on Thursday via the reinvestment of 30 percent of the company's 2011 profit.

Banco de Chile, which is controlled by the local Luksic family and Citibank, increased its net profit 13.3 percent last year to $822 million due to a rise in interest payments.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐