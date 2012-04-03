Banco de Chile places $187 million bond at 3.8 pct yield

SANTIAGO, April 3 Banco de Chile, the country's
second-largest bank, on Tuesday placed an inflation-indexed,
peso-denominated bond worth the equivalent of $187 million on
the local market, the company said in a statement with the
Santiago Stock Exchange.
The 9.9 year bond has a 3.8 percent yield.
Banco de Chile, which is controlled by the local
Luksic family and Citigroup Inc, has said it could issue
up to $1.2 billion in bonds this year to help finance growth of
its loans portfolio.
Banco de Chile shares were trading down 0.89 percent in
early afternoon trading, while the broader Santiago blue-chip
IPSA stock index dropped a smaller 0.61 percent.