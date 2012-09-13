UPDATE 1-Banco de Chile to propose around $529 mln cap increase

SANTIAGO, Sept 13 Banco de Chile,
Chile's second-largest bank, said on Thursday it would propose a
capital increase of about $529 million to shareholders at a
meeting on Oct. 17.
The bank, which is controlled by the local Luksic family and
Citigroup Inc, will likely use the money raised to fund
growth opportunities, a company source told Reuters.
Banco de Chile could issue up to $1.2 billion in bonds sold
locally or abroad this year, the bank said earlier this year.
In April, it placed an inflation-indexed, peso-denominated
bond worth the equivalent of $187 million on the local market.
Shares in Banco de Chile closed 1.2 percent lower on
Thursday, ahead of the bank's announcement.