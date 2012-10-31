Chile Jan-September banking results skid 15.42 pct

SANTIAGO Oct 31 Chile's banking sector profit
tumbled 15.42 percent from a year earlier in the
January-September period on higher provisions and costs linked
to credits, the banking regulator said on Wednesday.
But profits jumped 62.83 percent in September compared with
the prior month, chiefly due to increases in interest margins.
The sector posted a 1.13 trillion peso ($2.4 billion) profit
for the first nine months of the year, the regulator said.
The regulator said total loans in the banking system grew
11.42 percent in the 12-month period to September, and 0.45
percent in September from August.
Santander Chile earned 278.408 billion
pesos ($591.7 million) in the period, the regulator said.
Banco de Chile posted a 327.91 billion peso ($692.1
million) profit in the period, broadly flat compared with last
year, as higher provisions and operational costs offset a
revenue increase, the bank said on its website earlier this
month.