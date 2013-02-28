Chile's banking sector profits nosedive 21.7 pct in January

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SANTIAGO Feb 28 Chile's banking sector profit tumbled 21.7 percent in January compared with a year earlier, pressured by higher costs linked to provisions and lower revenue, the banking regulator said on Thursday.
The sector posted a 124.469 billion peso ($264 million) profit in the first month of the year, a 1.7 percent increase compared with December, the regulator said.
It said total loans in the banking system grew 12.28 percent compared with January 2012, and a slim 0.39 percent compared with December.
Santander Chile earned 23.094 billion pesos ($49 million) in the month, the regulator said.
Banco de Chile posted a 36.993 billion peso ($78.4 million) profit in January.
Shares in Santander rose 0.06 percent after the release of the report, while shares in Banco de Chile increased 0.51 percent.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.