Chile banking profits slip in Jan-May on lower interest margins

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
SANTIAGO, July 4 Profits in Chile's banking sector slipped 7.69 percent in the January-to-May period from a year earlier, hurt by lower interest margins and a moderating loan growth, the SBIF banking regulator said on Thursday.
The sector posted a 659.95 billion peso ($1.34 billion) profit in the first five months of the year, the regulator said. Sector profit in May tumbled 34.4 percent from April, it added.
Total loans in the banking system expanded 8.66 percent in the period from a year ago, the regulator added. Loans inched up 1.73 percent in May from April.
Banco de Chile posted a 204.79 billion peso ($415.6 million) profit in the period. Santander Chile , the country's largest bank in terms of assets, earned 141.3 billion pesos ($286.7 million), the regulator said.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.