Barrick suspended Chile mine infrastructure to be implemented by Dec 2014

SANTIAGO, June 12 The implementation of
infrastructure to avoid water pollution at Barrick's
suspended Pascua-Lama project will wrap up in December of next
year, the gold miner said in a filing posted on the Chilean
environmental regulator's website.
The controversial $8.5 billion mine, which straddles the
Chilean and Argentine border, needs to implement these measures
for the regulator to unfreeze it. The regulator suspended the
gold project last month, citing severe environmental harm.
It will likely be reactivated in one to two years at the
earliest, given the infrastructure that needs to be built, the
regulator told Reuters last month.