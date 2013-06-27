Chile judge to visit Barrick's suspended Pascua-Lama mine

SANTIAGO, June 27 A Chilean judge said on
Thursday he will visit Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua-Lama
gold mine on Monday to evaluate the suspended project before
deciding whether to allow construction to resume.
In April, the courts temporarily halted construction of
Pascua-Lama, which straddles the Chile-Argentine border, to
weigh claims by indigenous communities that the project has
damaged pristine glaciers and harmed water supplies.
"I'm going to go through the works next Monday and verify on
site exactly what the situation is. A personal inspection was
never ordered, but this shows the concern that the court has to
make the best possible ruling," Judge Antonio Ulloa said.
To be sure, Chile's environmental regulator also halted work
at the mine in May, citing violations, and said the company must
come up with a water management system in accordance with its
permits before restarting the build.
The Canadian miner has called the $8.5 billion mine its top
priority. Investors are keenly watching what happens to the
controversial project, the latest mega-mine to face setbacks in
top copper producer Chile.