Barrick Chile mine workers set to strike, say would delay project

* Workers poised to strike after rejecting contract proposal
* News of likely stoppage comes day before Barrick results
due
* Unclear when strike would materialize
SANTIAGO, Oct 30 The majority of Chilean union
workers at Barrick Gold Corp's suspended Pascua-Lama
gold mine have voted to strike, which they say could delay the
reactivation of the controversial project, according to a union
statement on Wednesday.
Both the country's Supreme Court and environmental regulator
SMA have halted the complex, which straddles the Chilean and
Argentine border, until new infrastructure is built to prevent
the mine from polluting nearby water supplies.
Roughly 60 percent of the 300-worker union involved in the
construction of the infrastructure has voted in favor of the
labor stoppage after rejecting the miner's contract proposal on
grounds its benefits were insufficient, the union said in a
statement.
The last round of voting will wrap up on Wednesday night. It
was not immediately clear when a potential strike would
materialize.
The union said that Toronto-based Barrick has "pressured
union workers to ... train contract workers, who would replace
them during a potential strike, threatening workers with
retaliation if they refuse to provide the training."
"However, up to now union workers have refused to train the
contract workers," the union added. The union also says Barrick
has treated them unfairly and it denounces a recent wave of
lay-offs.
Chilean law states that companies can, under certain
circumstances, hire replacement workers to fill the gap left by
strikers.
Barrick could not immediately be reached for comment.
News of the potential labor unrest comes a day before the
miner reports quarterly results, when it will likely raise the
cost estimate for Pascua-Lama for the third time in less than
two years.
Last May, Chile's regulator told Reuters that it would be
one to two years at the earliest before Pascua-Lama would be
reactivated, given the time it will take to build the water
management system.
Barrick has stopped construction on the roughly $8.5 billion
mine and submitted a plan for water management infrastructure to
the SMA. The miner said in June that Pascua-Lama, on which it
has already spent around $5.4 billion, had been delayed until
mid-2016.