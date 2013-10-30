UPDATE 1-Barrick Chile mine workers set to strike

* Workers poised to strike after rejecting contract proposal
* News of likely stoppage comes day before Barrick results
due
SANTIAGO Oct 30 The majority of Chilean union
workers at Barrick Gold Corp's suspended Pascua-Lama
gold mine have voted to strike, which they say could delay the
reactivation of the controversial project, according to a union
statement on Wednesday.
Both the country's Supreme Court and environmental regulator
SMA have halted the complex, which straddles the Chilean and
Argentine border, until new infrastructure is built to prevent
the mine from polluting nearby water supplies.
Roughly 60 percent of the 300-worker union involved in the
construction of the infrastructure has voted in favor of the
labor stoppage after rejecting the miner's contract proposal on
grounds its benefits were insufficient, the union said.
The last round of voting will wrap up on Wednesday night. A
potential strike would materialize between this Friday and next
Friday.
The union said that Toronto-based Barrick has "pressured
union workers to ... train contract workers, who would replace
them during a potential strike, threatening workers with
retaliation if they refuse to provide the training."
"However, up to now union workers have refused to train the
contract workers," the union added. The union also says Barrick
has treated them unfairly and it denounces a recent wave of
lay-offs.
Chilean law states that companies can, under certain
circumstances, hire replacement workers to fill the gap left by
strikers.
Barrick told Reuters it "hopes to resolve our negotiation
process in the best way for all sides."
It was not immediately possible to get a comment from
Barrick on how a potential strike could affect construction or
whether it could delay the project.
ANOTHER CHILEAN WOE FOR BARRICK
The looming strike is another Chilean headache for Barrick,
which is likely to raise the cost estimate for Pascua-Lama for
the third time in less than two years when it reports results on
Thursday.
Last May, Chile's regulator told Reuters that it would be
one to two years at the earliest before Pascua-Lama would be
reactivated, given the time it will take to build the water
management system.
Barrick has stopped construction on the roughly $8.5 billion
mine and submitted a plan for water management infrastructure to
the SMA. The miner said in June that Pascua-Lama, on which it
has already spent around $5.4 billion, had been delayed until
mid-2016.
The project was frozen at the request of a local indigenous
community, who says water polluted by construction processes has
run off into the Estrecho River, which indigenous and other
communities in the valley need for agriculture and personal use.
The complaint said excessively high concentrations of
arsenic, aluminum, copper and other elements have been found in
the water near Pascua-Lama, which is one of the most unpopular
mining ventures in Chile.
Barrick denies it polluted the river.
Several other mining and energy investments have faced stiff
opposition in Chile, where increasingly empowered communities
are seeking stricter environmental standards and improved wealth
distribution.
Chile's robustly growing economy is heavily dependent on
mining, with roughly 60 percent of export revenue stemming from
copper.