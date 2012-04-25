Brazil MPX could rethink, even drop Chile power project

* Central Castilla a 2,100 MW coal-fired plant project

* Plant seen crucial to energy-starved copper mines

* Controversial project awaiting top court decision

By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, April 25 The Chilean unit of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's MPX could opt to submit a smaller power project if Chile's supreme court rules against its giant $5 billion coal-fired Central Castilla power project -- if it resubmits at all, the company said on Wednesday.

The 2,100 megawatt plant, which is being developed in a joint-venture between MPX and giant German utility E.ON, is seen as crucial to helping world top copper producer Chile meet growing energy needs.

"In my opinion it would be difficult to resubmit" if the top court rules against Castilla, said Pedro Litsek, CEO of MPX Chile, saying he believed the project should get the go-ahead.

"So the question would be, resubmit which project? Something smaller, of 1,000 MW ... it's a possibility," he added. "We don't know how much smaller it could be, or if the company will be willing to resubmit."

The Antofagasta Court of Appeals unanimously accepted an appeal put forward by nearby fishermen and artisans against the thermoelectric project's environmental categorization.

The residents of the northern, mineral-rich region where Castilla is planned say its emissions will harm air quality and pollute pristine landscapes, and that the temperature of water released back into the ocean will hurt fish and marine life.

The case landed in the supreme court after MPX appealed the Antofagasta court's ruling.

Litsek said MPX is expecting a Supreme Court ruling in June, and that the company would evaluate once the ruling is in.

"We'll have to evaluate internally what we're going to do, if we're going to resubmit or whatever the decision is, we haven't decided," he added.

Chile's shaky energy grid needs significant new investment after years of neglect, exacerbated by a devastating 2010 earthquake and droughts. But mounting opposition to large scale hydro-power, coal-fired thermoelectric plants and wind farm projects has delayed the development of key energy projects.

Chile's power matrix has an installed capacity of 17,000 megawatts, and the government aims to add another 8,000 megawatts by 2020. Miners are anxiously awaiting the top court's decision on the Castilla megaproject, seen as a litmus test for a string of other potential flashpoints.

MPX has estimated that construction of Castilla, which includes a desalinization plant, could take 15 years.