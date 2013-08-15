版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 08:09 BJT

Chile BCI seeking shareholder approval for $400 mln capital increase

SANTIAGO Aug 14 Chile's BCI will ask shareholders to approve a $400 million capital increase, the bank said in a statement to Chile's regulator late on Wednesday.

The capital is in part destined to help finance the purchase of City National Bank of Florida, added BCI, Chile's third largest private bank.

Spanish nationalized lender Bankia sold City National Bank of Florida to BCI in May for $883 million. The deal is awaiting regulatory approval in Chile and the United States, BCI said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐