Chile BCI bank holders OK $358 mln capital hike

SANTIAGO, March 30 Chile's BCI bank on Friday said shareholders approved a 175.194 billion peso ($358 million) capital increase.

It was not immediately clear for what the funds were destined.

BCI, one of Chile's largest private banks, said on Monday it was returning to the Mexican market by issuing around $79 million in Mexican-peso denominated bonds.

