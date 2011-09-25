版本:
Chile power cut halts Codelco, Anglo mines

SANTIAGO, Sept 24 Anglo American's (AAL.L) Los Bronces mine and Codelco's [CODEL.UL] Andean Division were halted by a power blackout power outage that blacked out the capital and some other areas in the South American country, officials said.

(Reporting by Chile bureau; Writing by Helen Popper)

