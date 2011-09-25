版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 25日 星期日 09:36 BJT

Chile's Chuquicamata says not affected by blackout

LIMA, Sept 24 Operations at Chile's Chuquicamata copper mine were not affected by a power blackout on Saturday that halted operations at some of state copper giant Codelco's [CODEL.UL] divisions and plunged the capital into darkness, an official said.

(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Will Dunham)

