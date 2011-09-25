Power starts returning to parts of Chile capital

BRIEF-Hain Celestial files for non timely 10-Q
* Hain Celestial Group Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing
SANTIAGO, Sept 24 Power started to return to parts of Chile's capital Santiago on Saturday after a massive blackout that halted operations at major copper mines and plunged the city into darkness, witnesses said.
(Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz, editing by Will Dunham)
* Hain Celestial Group Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.