Boeing says focused on making 787s more reliable

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 Boeing Co is focused on
making its 787 Dreamliners, which have faced recent scrutiny in
the wake of problems, more reliable, a senior executive said on
Monday.
"Clearly we've had some challenges on 787 reliability and
we're focussed on making that reliability better," Boeing
Commercial Airplanes marketing vice president Randy Tinseth said
at a press conference in Chile's capital Santiago.
Tinseth described the issues surrounding the 787s as a
"teething problem, not systemic."
Over the weekend, budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
grounded a brand new 787 Dreamliner and demanded that
Boeing repair it after it suffered repeated breakdowns.
The problem followed a string of electrical and other safety
issues that have afflicted the Dreamliner, including battery
meltdowns that prompted regulators to ban the long-haul jetliner
from flight for more than three months this year.