Chile sets final guidance on dual-tranche euro bond sale

NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, has set final guidance on a dual-tranche euro-denominated bond after combined order books peaked at 2.6bn on Tuesday.

Final guidance on the minimum-sized 250m tap of its 2025 bond has been set at 60bp over the interpolated mid-swaps curve, while guidance on the euro-denominated 15-year bond has been fixed at mid-swaps plus 85bp-90bp.

Leads HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander earlier revised talk on the tap from initial price thoughts of 65bp-70bp to 65bp area. It is a similar story on the new 15-year, which saw guidance tightened from IPTs of 95bp area to mid-swaps plus 90bp-95bp.

The deal is expected to price later today.

