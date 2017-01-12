Chile announces peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond tap

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Chile announced on
Thursday a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due February 28
2021, with pricing set as early as January 18.
The new bond is a tap of a local instrument that priced last
year and will be sold in a Euroclearable format to foreign
investors, a source familiar with the deal told IFR.
The security carries a 4.5% annual coupon, accruing from the
issuance date of September 1 2016. The deal is governed by
Chilean law and is listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange.
Bookrunners are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP
Morgan. Local currency ratings are Aa3/AA/AA-.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)