Chile announces IPTs on Euroclearable peso bond

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.
The new bond is a tap of a local instrument that priced last year and will be sold in a Euroclearable format to foreign investors, a source familiar with the deal told IFR.
The structure is similar to what has been done in Mexico, where the sovereign and some corporates such as oil company Pemex have sold domestic bonds that can be settled in both Euroclear and locally.
The security carries a 4.5% annual coupon, accruing from the issuance date of September 1 2016. The deal is governed by Chilean law and is listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange.
Bookrunners on the new tap are BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. Chile's local currency ratings are Aa3/AA/AA-. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag